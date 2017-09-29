Father's illness made this year's success extra special for Philly 29 September 2017





Dublin's Philly McMahon and John Small celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

Philly McMahon says this year's All-Ireland success meant more to him than the previous four he's been involved in after his father Phil was diagnosed with stomach cancer two months ago.

Speaking at the launch of the National Fitness Day yesterday, the Dublin corner back explained how the diagnosis had put things into perspective for him.

"It's been difficult this year because of my dad. The gift the lads have given me is amazing. Funny enough, after the game, he was trying to run down to the gate in the Hogan Stand," he said.

"I was going, 'Stay up there', because where they were sitting was just covered in Mayo fans all the way up the steps. So I said, 'stay up there' and jumped in. I was running up the steps... they were pulling out of me and cursing me. And they weren't to know, to be honest.

"It was special for me. It was probably a bit more special than any other All-Ireland because who knows?

"And that's the thing with this team. We're very grateful for what we have.

"I think it was the league final last year, a man came in to us and he only had a couple of days to live. Little things like that make us not give a s**t about what people say to us in the papers. Life is too short to be listening to people that talk bad about us."

