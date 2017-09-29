New Louth boss seeks consistency 29 September 2017





Pete McGrath as Fermanagh manager.

Pete McGrath is determined to bring consistency to Louth's performances.

Louth have been something of a yo-yo team over the years and the newly-appointed manager wants to change that.

"Over the last 10 or 12 years, Louth have gone up and down the divisions," McGrath noted in the Irish News.

"They have had good patches when they have possibly punched above their weight and they've had other patches when they've gone back into almost mediocrity.

"So it's (about) consistency. But the one thing that Louth players never lack is a passion for the game, a commitment to the game. Whatever obstacles have in their way, there never has been a lack of desire or enthusiasm."

The 64-year-old Rostrevor man, who takes over the Wee County after a four-year stint with Fermanagh, knows the Louth football scene well from his time in charge of Cooley Kickhams.

"I know what Louth football is. I've always had close connections with Louth and I know the passion there is for the game. There are 38 clubs in Louth so, from a smallish county, that indicates the strength of Gaelic games.

"I have no doubt that there are plenty of good footballers, most of them are in the county squad and some maybe aren't and it's up to myself and the management team to ensure that players who want to play, and are capable of playing, are playing," he added.

