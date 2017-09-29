O'Sullivan to mull over future 29 September 2017





Kerry's Jonathan Lyne and Darran O'Sullivan celebrate.

Kerry forward Darran O'Sullivan admits that it will take time to consider his inter-county future.

O'Sullivan had a frustrating year that saw the Glenbeigh/Glencar clubman being used sparingly throughout the campaign and ended with him receiving a controversial black card against Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final replay.

Once again, the future of a number of Kerry stars is being discussed, but O'Sullivan, who opened a new business and is getting married shortly, will take his time on deciding if he will commit for another year.

“You just don't know if you're going to be able to go back next year or if you're wanted to go back next year. You just don't know,” stressed O'Sullivan.

“Like, every year that goes by that you don't win an All-Ireland is an opportunity missed. There's only very few of them around.”

