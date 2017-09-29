Watch: GAA history in Asia 29 September 2017





Emily Shenk will play at the Asian Youth Championships in Kuala Lumpur this weekend.

©Jerome Quinn Media. Emily Shenk will play at the Asian Youth Championships in Kuala Lumpur this weekend.©Jerome Quinn Media.

Kuala Lumpur will host an historic GAA event this weekend when the Asian Youth Championships (AYC) will be played.

Teams are travelling today (Friday) from the likes of South Korea and Shanghai to compete with local Malaysian club Orang Eire and others.

‘This is a milestone event that we’ve been building towards for the last 6/7 years’, says Asian County Board Chairperson Joe Trolan.

There have been youth exhibition games previously at the adult Asian Gaelic Games, but as Jerome Quinn reports, this is a stand-alone youth event and the children are loving the chance to play Gaelic Football.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.