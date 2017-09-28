Kennelly returns to Swans in coaching capacity 28 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Australia assistant coach Tadhg Kennelly.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tadhg Kennelly has returned to Sydney Swans to form part of the AFL club's coaching panel for 2017.

A dual Premiership and All-Ireland winner, Kennelly, who has been working as an International Recruitment Manager for the AFL over the past five seasons and came in for plenty of criticism for his role in recruiting young GAA players, rejoins the Sydney club in a coaching capacity.

The Kerryman enjoyed a successful playing career with the Swans, playing 197 games and helping them win a Grand Final in 2005.

The now 36-year-old returned home to play a part in his county's All-Ireland success in 2009 before retiring from the Australian game two years later.