Waterford clubs 'dismayed' by attempt to change All-Ireland SHC 28 September 2017





The Cork and Waterford teams parade before their Munster SHC semi-final clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. The Cork and Waterford teams parade before their Munster SHC semi-final clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Waterford county board chairman John Joe Ryan has appealed for counties not to support Central Council’s motion to restructure the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

The proposal will look to reduce the competition to 10 teams and have the five-team Munster and Leinster championships played on a round-robin basis.

Ryan fears that the new format, if passed, would add extra games for counties, causing a headache to try and run off club championships.

“Everyone is coming out now and saying we have to have change. I hope there won’t be change and I hope the counties will support the status quo and we’ll keep the great Munster hurling championship that we have. And the qualifier series and the All-Ireland series,” Ryan is quoted saying by The42.ie.

Speaking on last night’s meeting of club delegates and the board, Ryan added: “All clubs and delegates were dismayed that there was any attempt to change the championship. Especially after having the most successful championship ever.

“We’ve just changed the senior football, next thing we’ve a new hurling championship. People can’t understand why we didn’t see would the football work before we changed anything. There’ll be huge disappointment in Waterford if it’s changed because we can’t play our club games as it is. The new championship is certainly not going to help club games.”