DkIT to go retro for Sigerson Cup 28 September 2017





Dundalk IT will don new retro style jerseys to help mark their return to the Sigerson Cup for 2017/18 following an eight-year absence.

The Trench Cup champions will once again be managed by Oisin McConville and Shane Lennon and their new-look kit for this coming season is a throwback to 30 years ago when DkIT played in the Sigerson Cup.

The snazzy new jersey, which is royal blue and yellow and white, even has Guaranteed Irish logo on it.

