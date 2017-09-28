'It is what it is' - Moran on Keegan GPS incident 28 September 2017





Mayo's Andy Moran with Jonny Cooper of Dublin.

Mayo’s Andy Moran says the incident involving Lee Keegan throwing his GPS at Dean Rock in the dying stages of last Sunday week’s All-Ireland final is “not really a big deal” for him.

Much of the talk after Dublin’s one-point victory at Croke Park surrounded Rock’s winning free deep in injury-time, which saw Keegan throw his GPS device in the Ballymun Kickham forward’s direction during his run up, but the Ballaghaderreen doesn’t see it as a big issue.

“It is what it is. It’s not really a big deal for me. Dean kicks the free,” Moran told the Irish Independent.

On the cynisicm displayed by both teams in the closing stages, the Footballer of the Year favourited continued: “We’d get criticised if we did and criticised if we didn’t. It wouldn’t really faze me either way.

“Would we have done the same thing? To answer the question, I would be hoping we would be clinical enough to close out the game. Would we have done the same thing? I’m not sure.

“But we’d be hoping we would be clinical enough to close out the game before we were in that position.”