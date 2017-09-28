Connerton ratified to third season with Longford 28 September 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton. Longford manager Denis Connerton.

Denis Connerton will remain in charge of Longford’s senior footballers for a third season.

The Rathcline clubman was ratified by the county board this week and will retain the services of Ciaran Fox (Sean Connolly's) and Enda Macken (Dromard) in his backroom team.

Selectors Derek Ryan of Longford Slashers and strength and conditioning coach Trevor Smullen (Ballymahon) will not be returning with the Midlanders in 2018.

Connerton previously managed Longford between 2002 and 2004, taking over the reins again in 2015 from Jack Sheedy.