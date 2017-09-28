Meyler becomes front runner for Cork post 28 September 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Cork manager John Meyler.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

John Meyler has emerged as the favourite to become Cork’s new senior hurling manager following Pat Ryan’s decision to rule himself out of the race.

Meyler and Ryan were both part of Kieran Kingston’s management team and with fellow former selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan also dismissing a run for the job, the former Rebels U21 boss is now thought to be the leading candidate to succeed Kingston.

John Considine, who managed Cork's U17 hurlers to an All-Ireland victory this year, is also thought to be a strong candidate but the odds from PaddyPower have put Meyler at 1/5 to become the Leesiders new supremo.