Meyler becomes front runner for Cork post

28 September 2017

Cork manager John Meyler.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

John Meyler has emerged as the favourite to become Cork’s new senior hurling manager following Pat Ryan’s decision to rule himself out of the race.

Meyler and Ryan were both part of Kieran Kingston’s management team and with fellow former selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan also dismissing a run for the job, the former Rebels U21 boss is now thought to be the leading candidate to succeed Kingston.

John Considine, who managed Cork's U17 hurlers to an All-Ireland victory this year, is also thought to be a strong candidate but the odds from PaddyPower have put Meyler at 1/5 to become the Leesiders new supremo.




Most Read Stories

'He will do a fantastic job'

Meyler becomes front runner for Cork post

Ryan rules out running for Rebels job

Wicklow team Doc steps down in protest

Waterford brothers combine to score 2-22 in club match

CPA put protest plans on hold after receiving assurances from GAA


Android app on Google Play