Grimley in the running for Oz trip

28 September 2017

Armagh's Niall Grimley celebrates after scoring a free against Tipperary.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Armagh midfielder Niall Grimley is believed to be in the running to make Ireland’s 23-man squad for next month’s International Rules Series in Australia.

Grimley was outstanding this past summer during the Orchard County’s run to the All-Ireland quarter-finals and has earned a call-up from Irish manager Joe Kernan to his training panel, which is set to convene over the next few Friday nights and Saturday mornings.

Speaking to the Irish News, Kernan also confirmed that recently retired Tyrone star Sean Cavanagh and his brother Colm have been called into the squad but club duty has halted their involvement so far.

“Both Sean and Colm said that they would come in but they were away with the club (Moy) last weekend and they are away with the club this weekend,” said the Armagh All-Ireland winning manager.

“The unfortunate thing is that they have to be there as well. We have players coming from all over the country on a Friday and Saturday and they play for their club on a Sunday.”




