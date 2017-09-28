Kernan to wait on Brogan decision 28 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Bernard Brogan with manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Joe Kernan says Bernard Brogan is still taking time to weigh up an invitation into the Irish International Rules panel.

Kernan revealed yesterday that as many as five players from Dublin’s All-Ireland winning side could be part of his squad for the trip to Australia, with Brogan, who captained the Irish team in 2015, Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy, Brian Fenton and Con O’Callaghan all having been called in.

"I've asked Bernard Brogan, who was sensational the last time, one of the best players in the country and a great leader the last time,” Kernan said at the sponsorship announcement of EirGrid as team sponsor for the Ireland International Rules side.

He continued: "The one thing about Bernard Brogan, he'll make more good decisions at the right time in the heat of battle, so there's no problem in asking Bernard.

"He just has to come back and say if it suits him work-wise. We just have to wait and see but Con O'Callaghan, people would say, 'Has he enough experience?' Of course he has.

"He's a class act but he has football and hurling to contend with with his club (Cuala) so it mightn't suit. But we're working from week-to-week and when we get another two weeks out of the way we'll have a good idea of where we're going.”