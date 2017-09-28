McGrath joins Donegal backroom team

28 September 2017

Donegal manager Declan Bonner.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Ballyshannon native Anthony McGrath has joined new manager Declan Bonner's Donegal backroom team.

McGrath, who won Ulster titles with the Tír Chonaill County at minor and U21 level during the 1990's, will act as the team's sports psychologist. He previously worked in the role under Bonner during his recent stints as county minor and U21 manager.

The Belfast-based McGrath becomes the second member of the new Donegal senior football set-up after assistant manager Paul McGonigle.




