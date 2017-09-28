Geaney doesn't expect Kerry retirements 28 September 2017





Kerry's Paul Geaney at the launch of the All-Ireland Smiles campaign for Sensodyne and Corsodyl.

Kerry star Paul Geaney says he can’t see any retirements from the Kingdom’s panel between now and next season.

Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has committed to another two years with the Munster champions and while there has been speculation over Kieran Donaghy’s future, Geaney says he expects Fitzmaurice to have the same crop of players available to him again in 2018.

“I wouldn’t see anyone or hopefully we won’t see anyone retiring,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“That will obviously come down to their own personal lives and what they feel is important going forward.

“There were no declarations at all or (anyone saying) ‘I’m staying on or anything’. There were a few boys thinking about it, but there is no pressure on them either and there is no expectation there would be dialogue about staying on.

“We will give them the space to reflect and think about it going forward… In January, February, and March, that’s when you really find out if it is in the tank to keep going because there is those tough months, training in the dark.”