'He will do a fantastic job' 28 September 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan at the launch of the All-Ireland Smiles campaign for Sensodyne and Corsodyl.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan at the launch of the All-Ireland Smiles campaign for Sensodyne and Corsodyl.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Cian O’Sullivan has backed his former manager Pat Gilroy to be a success with Dublin’s senior hurlers.

There has been growing speculation recently that Gilroy will succeed Ger Cunningham, with the Cork native having stepped down in July, and O’Sullivan feels the St Vincent’s man “will do a fantastic job” if appointed.

“I think that’s due to be announced in the next couple of days,” O’Sullivan said at the launch of an All-Ireland Smiles campaign for Sensodyne and Corsodyl.

“He has been incredibly successful in all fields of management, whether it is in business or in the GAA with St Vincent’s and Dublin from 2009-12.

“All those qualities that apply to any sport he possesses and if he is to be the next Dublin manager I am sure that he will do a fantastic job.

He added: “Looking back, when he was appointed Dublin [football] manager in 2009, he had no experience of managing inter-county teams. But he certainly made a success of that and I am sure that he will do the same with the hurling job.

“There are some really talented hurlers in the county and they probably have not been as successful as they would have wished over the last few years.”