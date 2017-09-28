Rossies give McStay two more years 28 September 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Kevin McStay has been reappointed as Roscommon senior football manager for two more years, with the option of a third.

McStay guided his team to their county's first Connacht SFC title since 2010 in July, having taken sole charge of the team at the beginning of this season after Fergal O’Donnell’s departure.

The Rossies were defeated at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage by McStay’s native Mayo this past August, losing out heavily to Stephen Rochford’s men after a replay.