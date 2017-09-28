Ryan rules out running for Rebels job 28 September 2017





Pat Ryan has ruled himself out of the running to replace Kieran Kingston as Cork’s next senior hurling manager.

Ryan was the team’s coach under Kingston, who stepped down last week after two years in charge of the Rebels, and the Sarsfields clubman confirmed to the Evening Echo yesterday that he would not be putting his name forward for the vacant post.

“I will not be allowing my name to go forward for consideration," said Ryan. "There are a number of reasons for that, mainly the age profile of my children and work commitments.

“I have three children aged 10, seven and four and they, obviously, take up a lot of your time. I do quite a lot of shift work too which makes it difficult and, to be quite honest, the workload now of an inter-county manager is immense.

“I could see the amount of work that Kieran was putting in, it’s nearly a full-time post now and you saw the situation in Waterford when Derek McGrath took a year out from work to concentrate on managing the team.’’