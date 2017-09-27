McGrath makes quick return to inter-county management 27 September 2017





Pete McGrath as Fermanagh manager.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Pete McGrath as Fermanagh manager.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Pete McGrath has made a quick return to inter-county management after being ratified as the new Louth senior football boss.

The two-time All-Ireland-winning manager was appointed to a two-year term at a county board meeting in Darver tonight just three months after stepping down from his role as Fermanagh boss.

McGrath spent four seasons in charge of Fermanagh, leading them to promotion from Division 3 of the National League along with an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance against Dublin in 2015.

He led his native county Down to All-Ireland glory in 1991 and '94, having won an All-Ireland minor title with the Mourne County in 1987.

The Rostrevor clubman enjoyed a 13-year spell at the Down helm which ended in 2002 and he went on to manage the Ireland International Rules team.

McGrath takes over the Wee County reins from Colin Kelly, who has been named as the new Westmeath manager following a county board meeting tonight.

Kelly guided Louth to Division 2 of the National League for 2018 after winning back-to-back promotions but oversaw a disappointing championship campaign in his final year.