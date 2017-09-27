Injury rules Keegan out of International Rules series 27 September 2017





Ireland's Lee Keegan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Ireland's Lee Keegan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Irish manager Joe Kernan is planning minus the services of 2016 'Footballer of the Year' Lee Keegan for the upcoming International Rules tour to Australia.

“Lee carried a wee bit of an injury over from the All-Ireland and just unfortunately won't be able to make it,” Kernan informed gaa.ie today.

“It’s disappointing. I'm sad for him and I'm sad for us that he can't make it.

“In fairness to Dublin and Mayo players I never phoned one of them until last weekend out of courtesy to their management and to the rest of their team, not to be talking about something that didn't affect them until they finished the job they were doing.

“There's a couple of boys that can't do it because of work. I have 8 or 9 from Dublin and Mayo each, 18 players that I asked from the two counties. There's some of them waiting to come back with work commitments, there's 3 or 4 with injury problems and there's one or two that can't commit because of work. I'd be hoping at least four from each.”

Kernan confirmed that his final squad of 23 players will include AFL trio Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast Football Club), Zach Tuohy (Geelong) and Conor McKenna (Essendon).

“I thought it was important because we're going to Australia to have players in training when we're out there and the knowledge that they will have.”

This year sees the competition returning to a two-game series and the tests will be played in Adelaide on Sunday, November 12 and Perth on Saturday, November 18.

2002 All-Ireland winning Armagh manager Kernan and his selectors, Pádraic Joyce, Dermot Earley and Darragh Ó Sé, will finalise their squad in three weeks' time.