Waterford brothers combine to score 2-22 in club match 27 September 2017





Clockwise from top left: The Curran brothers Patrick, Cathal, Cormac and Colm. Clockwise from top left: The Curran brothers Patrick, Cathal, Cormac and Colm.

Waterford forward Patrick Curran and his three brothers went on a 2-22 scoring spree for their club Dungarvan in the SHC win over Ballyduff Upper.

The four brothers scored all bar five points of Dungarvan's 2-27 tally against Ballyduff Upper's tally of 1-11 to pick up their second win of the campaign.

Patrick led the way in the scoring spree with 2-10, which included nine frees and a converted '65, Cathal hit eight points from play, while Cormac and Colm scored 0-02 each.

Three of the brothers Cormac, Cathal and Patrick made up the half forward line on the Dungarvan team, while Colm took his place at full forward.

The win keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stages well and truly alive as they head into this weekend's clash against Tallow.