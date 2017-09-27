"Hopefully I'll come home and win an All-Ireland with Tyrone" 27 September 2017





Conor McKenna celebrates after scoring a goal for Essendon against Gold Coast Suns in the AFL. Conor McKenna celebrates after scoring a goal for Essendon against Gold Coast Suns in the AFL.

Conor McKenna hasn't given up hope on one day getting his hands on an All-Ireland SFC medal.

The Tyrone starlet recently signed a new four year contract with AFL outfit Essendon Bombers but, speaking to The Irish News, he said: “Hopefully I'll come home and win an All-Ireland with Tyrone.

“It would be unbelievable.”

The 21-year-old – who is expected to make the cut when Joe Kernan finalises his Irish International Rules squad next month – got a taste of what life is like in Mickey Harte's senior set-up back in 2014.

“I was there for two weeks, but we got beat by Armagh, so I didn't get a chance to play.

“But hopefully in four or five years, whenever it is that I come home, I'll get a chance to play for them some day.”