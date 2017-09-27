"Hopefully I'll come home and win an All-Ireland with Tyrone"
Conor McKenna celebrates after scoring a goal for Essendon against Gold Coast Suns in the AFL.
Conor McKenna hasn't given up hope on one day getting his hands on an All-Ireland SFC medal.
The Tyrone starlet recently signed a new four year contract with AFL outfit Essendon Bombers but, speaking to The Irish News, he said: “Hopefully I'll come home and win an All-Ireland with Tyrone.
“It would be unbelievable.”
The 21-year-old – who is expected to make the cut when Joe Kernan finalises his Irish International Rules squad next month – got a taste of what life is like in Mickey Harte's senior set-up back in 2014.
“I was there for two weeks, but we got beat by Armagh, so I didn't get a chance to play.
“But hopefully in four or five years, whenever it is that I come home, I'll get a chance to play for them some day.”