Andy Moran for the Dail? 27 September 2017





Andy Moran strikes Mayo's first goal against Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final Andy Moran strikes Mayo's first goal against Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Andy Moran's name is being bandied about in Fine Gael circles as a possible replacement for former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in the next General Election.

Kenny is expected to inform next month's meeting of the Castlebar District of Fine Gael of his intention to relinquish the seat he has held since 1975 by not contesting the next General Election.

The Irish Daily Star speculates that popular Ballaghaderreen clubman Moran might be approached by the party to see if he would be interested in filling the void created by Kenny's decision.