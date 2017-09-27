Cork secretary Frank Murphy's 45-year tenure coming to an end 27 September 2017





Frank Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Frank Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The curtain is about to come down on Frank Murphy's 45 years as Cork County Board secretary.

Today's Irish Examiner reports that Rebel County chairman Ger Lane informed those in attendance at last night's County Board meeting in Pairc Ui Chaoimh that clubs would receive a proposal regarding a replacement for the long-serving Murphy five days prior to the next meeting which is scheduled for October 17th.

Murphy was elected to the position of secretary back in 1972 and was given a contract extension in 2012 to enable him be involved in the re-development of Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

His contract is due to expire at the end of this year.