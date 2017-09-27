Moran backs Rochford to stay at the Mayo helm 27 September 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

After confirming his intention to give it another go in 2018, Andy Moran stated his belief that Stephen Rochford will also commit his future to the Mayo cause.

“In my view, if anyone retires I'd be surprised – and that's management and players,” Moran told The Irish Daily Star.

“He's (Rochford) a very popular guy in Mayo. We're like a little republic on our own down there at times.

“I think there's a lot of support for Stephen down there. Of course there's going to be criticism in every county. It's funny as a player because you don't look at anything.

“You take Twitter off the phone. You take Facebook off the phone.

“You don't see any of the criticism so you only begin to hear it when it is all over.

“The reaction to Stephen – he's our manager, the fella that leads us. The reaction from the supporters to him and to the players was just to say, 'Thanks very much'.”