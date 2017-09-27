Watch: Coolest customer in Croker! 27 September 2017





Fermanagh's Sharon Murphy prepares to take a penalty in the drawn All-Ireland Junior Final against Derry at Croke Park.

That was my first and last penalty for Fermanagh' - last-minute hero Sharon Murphy was the coolest customer in Croke Park in the TG4 All Ireland Junior Final against Derry.

Trailing by three points and with the clock showing 48 seconds remaining, the Lisnaskea full-forward took on the responsibility of going for goal to save her team and force a replay. Murphy's exquisite finish was impressive!

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.