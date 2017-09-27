Delaney eyeing provincial campaign 27 September 2017





Laois senior hurling champions Camross will be giving the Leinster club SHC the utmost respect, according to their manager Arien Delaney.

Camross picked up their 25th Laois SHC title when defeating Clough-Ballacolla in the final last Sunday and now they have a six-week break before the face the Carlow champions in the opening round of the provincial championship.

As the only side from the county to win the Leinster title, Camross are proud of their achievements and Delaney stressed to the Leinster Leader that they will be giving it their all.

“That's a tradition that we hold proud and hold dear,” said Delaney. “We remember the 1996 and 1976 teams, and we want to represent them with pride, as always, in the championship and we want to represent Laois with pride in the championship as well, and we'll give it a good rattle.”