Sligo assemble committee to find new manager 27 September 2017





Niall Carew.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Niall Carew.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Sligo county board have taken the first steps to appoint a new senior football manager.

Following Niall Carew's decision to step down from the position after four years, Sligo are now on the look out for a man to replace the Kildare native.

A committee has been formed to begin the selection process with internal sub-committee members being joined by former Cavan chairman Tom Reilly and ex-Galway footballer John Tobin being included.

A statement by the Sligo County board revealed that they hoped to have a new manager in place by the end of October, meaning that Carew's replacement will be appointed before the end of this year's county football championship.