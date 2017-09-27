Sligo assemble committee to find new manager

27 September 2017

Niall Carew.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Sligo county board have taken the first steps to appoint a new senior football manager.

Following Niall Carew's decision to step down from the position after four years, Sligo are now on the look out for a man to replace the Kildare native.

A committee has been formed to begin the selection process with internal sub-committee members being joined by former Cavan chairman Tom Reilly and ex-Galway footballer John Tobin being included.

A statement by the Sligo County board revealed that they hoped to have a new manager in place by the end of October, meaning that Carew's replacement will be appointed before the end of this year's county football championship.




Most Read Stories

CPA put protest plans on hold after receiving assurances from GAA

Keegan, O'Gara and Costello escape punishment following All-Ireland final investigation

Wicklow team Doc steps down in protest

Mayo SFC resumes

"It's heartbreaking that would be taken away from lads without even hitting a ball"

Gallagher helping out Cavan finalists


Android app on Google Play