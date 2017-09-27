Rock rules himself out of Rebel running

27 September 2017

Kieran Kingston celebrates with selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan during their time in charge of Cork hurlers.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
MANDATORY CREDIT

Diarmuid O'Sullivan won't be making the step up from selector to manager with the Cork senior hurlers.

'The Rock' has taken to Twitter today to rule himself out of the running to take over from the recently departed Kieran Kingston.

"While it is a privilege to have my name linked to what I'd consider the most prestigious job in hurling by most media outlets it is not my intention to put my name forward at this time,” O'Sullivan – who served as a selector with Kingston - tweeted.

He added: “Good luck to the new man #makecorkgreatagain.”

 




Most Read Stories

CPA put protest plans on hold after receiving assurances from GAA

Keegan, O'Gara and Costello escape punishment following All-Ireland final investigation

Wicklow team Doc steps down in protest

Mayo SFC resumes

"It's heartbreaking that would be taken away from lads without even hitting a ball"

Gallagher helping out Cavan finalists


Android app on Google Play