Rock rules himself out of Rebel running 27 September 2017





Kieran Kingston celebrates with selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan during their time in charge of Cork hurlers.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

MANDATORY CREDIT Kieran Kingston celebrates with selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan during their time in charge of Cork hurlers.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.MANDATORY CREDIT

Diarmuid O'Sullivan won't be making the step up from selector to manager with the Cork senior hurlers.

'The Rock' has taken to Twitter today to rule himself out of the running to take over from the recently departed Kieran Kingston.

"While it is a privilege to have my name linked to what I'd consider the most prestigious job in hurling by most media outlets it is not my intention to put my name forward at this time,” O'Sullivan – who served as a selector with Kingston - tweeted.

He added: “Good luck to the new man #makecorkgreatagain.”