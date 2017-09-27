Cooney would be 'delighted' if hurling revamp gets the go-ahead 27 September 2017





Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

One of Galway's All-Ireland winning heroes has given the thumbs up to the revised hurling championship structures which will be up for debate at Saturday's Special Congress in Croke Park.

A motion from Central County proposes two five-team round-robin formats in the Leinster and Munster championships and there is a two home matches aspect of it that is particularly appealing to Conor Cooney and his Tribe team-mates.

“One of the main things Galway have been looking for is Leinster championship games in a home venue, so I’d be delighted if that passed,” he told The Irish Times after picking up the GAA/GPA Player of the Month award for July.

“If you had a few teams coming up [to Galway], say Kilkenny coming up to Pearse Stadium, you’d get a packed house and it’d be fantastic. If it is passed I think it’d be great all round.

“We’ve been coming to Tullamore, Portlaoise, that’s where we’ve been playing most of our matches. So I suppose we have been there for years and we have contributed to the Leinster Championship and I think it’d be fair if we got a few home games so I think that’s important.”