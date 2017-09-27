Sugrue takes charge of Laois footballers and Kelly to continue with hurlers 27 September 2017





John Sugrue.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. John Sugrue.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

John Sugrue has been ratified as Laois football manager on a one-year term in succession to Peter Creedon.

The Kerry native has worked as a physio and trainer with both the O'Moore County and Kerry and managed South Kerry to a divisional championship in 2015.

As a player, he lined out in The Kingdom's U21 All-Ireland defeat to Westmeath in 1999 and won three championships with South Kerry.

His backroom team will comprise of selectors Eoin Kearns and Brendan Delaney and coach Jerome Stack.

Eamonn Kelly, meanwhile, has received the green light to continue as senior hurling manager for a second year and will also take charge of the U-21s.

The Laois minor hurlers will be coached by Enda Lyons.