Sugrue takes charge of Laois footballers and Kelly to continue with hurlers

27 September 2017

John Sugrue.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

John Sugrue has been ratified as Laois football manager on a one-year term in succession to Peter Creedon.

The Kerry native has worked as a physio and trainer with both the O'Moore County and Kerry and managed South Kerry to a divisional championship in 2015.

As a player, he lined out in The Kingdom's U21 All-Ireland defeat to Westmeath in 1999 and won three championships with South Kerry.

His backroom team will comprise of selectors Eoin Kearns and Brendan Delaney and coach Jerome Stack.

Eamonn Kelly, meanwhile, has received the green light to continue as senior hurling manager for a second year and will also take charge of the U-21s.

The Laois minor hurlers will be coached by Enda Lyons.




Most Read Stories

CPA put protest plans on hold after receiving assurances from GAA

Keegan, O'Gara and Costello escape punishment following All-Ireland final investigation

Wicklow team Doc steps down in protest

Mayo SFC resumes

"It's heartbreaking that would be taken away from lads without even hitting a ball"

Gallagher helping out Cavan finalists


Android app on Google Play