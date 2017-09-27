Keegan, O'Gara and Costello escape punishment following All-Ireland final investigation 27 September 2017





Lee Keegan won't face any disciplinary action over the GPS tracker throwing incident in this year's All-Ireland final.

Dublin duo Eoghan O'Gara and Cormac Costello are also in the clear, according to a report in today's Irish Independent.

Apparently, the GAA's Central Competition Controls Comittee investigated the claim that 'Footballer of the Year' Keegan threw a GPS unit in the direction of Dean Rock in an attempt to put the Dublin player off the free which ultimately won his team the Sam Maguire Cup.

However, the disciplinary body concluded that the footage was inconclusive for them to apply the incident to a specific rule.

The same applied to their investigation into Cormac Costello throwing away Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke's kicking tee in the closing stages of the All-Ireland decider.

In addition, an incident involving O'Gara and Mayo's Colm Boyle just before half-time was looked at.

Slow motion footage shoes the Dublin player's hand came into contact with Boyle's eye area but the evidence was thought to be less conclusive in real time.