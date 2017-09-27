Mayo SFC resumes 27 September 2017





The Castlebar Mitchels players celebrate after retaining the Mayo SFC title.

Just two weeks have passed since yet another heartbreaking All-Ireland SFC final defeat for Mayo, but for the players involved, they must turn their attention to club action this weekend.

Round three of the Mayo SFC takes place as the race for the 2017 title gathers pace. Indeed many of the players have already lined out for their clubs in league games last weekend as they look to put behind them the pain of a second consecutive All-Ireland final defeat.

Some of the stand out games this weekend see Breaffy take on Ballaghaderreen in Group 2 and this clash sees the O'Sheas come up against Andy Moran and co.

Defending champions Castlebar Mitchels will be hoping Paddy Durcan can continue his good form at club level and they will be favourites to see off the challenge of Ballina Stephenites that include David Clarke, Ger Cafferkey and Evan Regan.

Donal Vaughan will certainly be one player looking to put the All-Ireland final behind him as his Ballinrobe side face a tough challenge against a Conor Loftus inspired Crossmolina.

The O'Connor brothers will backbone the Ballintubber side that are favourites to defeat Claremorris, although the former are already through to the quarterfinals and may take their foot off the pedal somewhat for this one.

Davitts will be hoping Colm Boyle can inspire them to victory against a Hollymount-Carramore side that includes Stephen Coen in its ranks.

Westport will look to Lee Keegan for inspiration in their tough clash against Kevin McLoughlin's Knockmore as football supporters have plenty of action to follow.