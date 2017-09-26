Ryan and Kearns reappointed in Tipp 26 September 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Tipperary manager Michael Ryan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Michael Ryan has been handed a fresh three-year term as Tipperary senior hurling manager, while his football counterpart Liam Kearns will remain in charge for another two seasons.

Ryan’s original two-year term expired in August following Tipp’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final defeat to Galway and he will again be joined in his backroom team by coach Declan Fanning and selectors John Madden and Conor Stakelum.

Kerry man Kearns, who has previously managed both Limerick and Laois, backed up an All-Ireland SFC semi-final appearance in 2016 with promotion to Division 2 of the National League this past season.

It was also confirmed tonight that 2011 minor winning boss David Power will take the reins of the county’s U20 footballers in 2018. Matt O'Doherty takes the minor football post while Liam Cahill and Tommy Dunne have been appointed as the county’s U20 and minor hurling managers, respectively.