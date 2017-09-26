Barron: final appearance will stand to Na Deise 26 September 2017





Waterford's Jamie Barron celebrates after scoring a goal against Cork.

Jamie Barron is optimistic that having played in the 2017 All-Ireland SHC final will serve Waterford hurlers well going forward.

While Derek McGrath's charges were bitterly disappointed to be edged out by Galway in this month's national decider at Croke Park, their brilliant midfielder believes they can benefit from the experience and put it to good use in future seasons:

“I think sure it has to stand to you. You probably think yourself that you're ready ... while you're ready and you know what's going to happen and the lead up ... but it's different when you're involved, even with tickets and you're organising suits for banquets and all them little small things, just having that experience and now if you got back there again, you'd know you'd be very sure what's coming down the line and be very ready for all that,” the 23-year-old Hurler of the Year nominee told gaa.ie as he collected his GAA / GPA Hurler of the Month award for August in Dublin today.

“I think we're probably one of the youngest teams in the country at the moment. We've our few older lads, probably Brick [Michael Walsh] and Kevin [Moran] and them are probably our older lads. But other than that I think there's a lot of other lads who have a lot of development to make. I think if we can improve a small bit again from last year and keep driving forward, I think we'll be there or thereabouts again, hopefully anyway.”