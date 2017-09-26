Video: play it again Sam 26 September 2017





Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert relives the final whistle joy and the cup lift after beating Tyrone to win the TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship in Croke Park.

'It's a dream come true', says Sam after following a proud family tradition. Her aunt Antoinette was on the last Tipperary team to win the Senior crown in 1980.

The victory also means that Tipperary complete a perfect year, as the only unbeaten team in League and Championship.



Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.