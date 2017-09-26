Moran sticking around for 2018

26 September 2017

Andy Moran has confirmed that he will be available to the Mayo senior footballers again in 2018.

The Ballaghaderreen clubman had a sensational season for Stephen Rochford's team, delivering a series of superb displays to establish himself as a Footballer of the Year contender.

His performances - most notably in the two semi-finals against Kerry - were instrumental in Mayo's run to the All-Ireland final, wherein they lost to holders Dublin by just a point nine days ago.

As he collected his Player of the Month award for August at PwC’s offices in Dublin this morning, the 33-year-old attacker said he will be back looking for that elusive All-Ireland medal next term:

"This thing about quitting, I'll go when the likes of Stephen Rochford and them boys run me. I suppose that’s kind of the way we were brought up, from the town we’re from. So I don’t think I've ever had in my head that I’d ever quit. If, Jenny, my wife backs me, and my life kind of goes with it, there’s no reason why I wouldn't go back, to be honest."




