Gallagher helping out Cavan finalists 26 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

New Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher has been lending a helping hand to Cavan side Castlerahan on their route back to the county final.

The Ballyjamesduff club’s fortunes have been overseen by former Breffni boss Donal Keogan and ex-defender Anthony Forde this season and last Sunday saw Cian Mackey’s injury-time free returning them back to the senior championship decider.

Interestingly, the recently departed Donegal supremo was joined at the semi-final clash by Tir Chonaill star Ryan McHugh and his father Martin McHugh, who guided Cavan to Ulster glory in 1997. The trio watched alongside each other from the press area at Kingspan Breffni, where last year’s beaten finalists gained revenge over neighbours Ramor United thanks to Mackey’s point in the 64th minute, dethroning the Virginia club on a 0-10 to 0-9 score-line in the end.

Castlerahan now face competition favourites Cavan Gaels on Sunday week in what is a repeat of the 2011 final, as they look to claim their first ever Oliver Plunkett Cup success.