Rogers gunning for Croker return 26 September 2017





Derrygonnelly's Leigh Jones with Brendan Rogers and Paul McNeill of Slaughtneil.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derrygonnelly's Leigh Jones with Brendan Rogers and Paul McNeill of Slaughtneil.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Brendan Rogers is hoping to get back to Croke Park with Slaughtneil on All-Ireland final day.

The 2016 Derry and Ulster football and hurling champions have lost two of the last three All-Ireland Club SFC final and full back Rogers sees no reason why they can't get over the line in the future.

“Yes. The Corofin game was a day you don't want to remember and maybe it's a day we did reflect on to keep us grounded," he told The Irish News after the Emmets retained their county crown for a fourth successive season last weekend. “We feel we let last year go by us and even in the Cuala [hurling semi-final] game, we didn't do ourselves justice.

“What happened with the football the first year, we want to right that wrong and prove we are not as bad a team as maybe it looked that day. We are not a poor hurling team, we are not a poor football team and just because we come from a small area doesn't mean we can't keep it going.

“That is where we aim to be all the time, trying to better ourselves and hopefully one day get up those Hogan steps.”