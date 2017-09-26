Moran happy with current hurling format

26 September 2017

Waterford's Kevin Moran scores a goal past goalkeeper Mark Fanning of Wexford

Waterford's Kevin Moran was more than happy with the SHC format in 2017.

With a number of proposals to revamp the competition set to be voted on at a Special Congress in Croke Park this weekend, the Na Deise powerhouse points out that there's not much wrong with the current system:

"All I know is I really enjoyed this championship, 2017," the Waterford captain tells The Irish Daily Star. "The last number of years, I think the hurling championship has been excellent.

"There's a lot of teams out there that are competitive and it's hard to know if it's a good idea or bad idea. I don't know the ins and outs of it so I'm not putting a dampner on it straight away.

"The Munster championship was a fantastic season, likewise the Qualifiers. All parties will have to look at it and decide what's best for the game going forward."




