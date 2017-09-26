Intercounty management "a professional commitment in all but name" 26 September 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston celebrates.

Former Cork hurling boss Kieran Kingston has spoken of the enormous time constraints caused by managing at the highest level.

Kingston announced on Saturday that he would not be taking up Cork County Board's offer of two more years at the Rebel County helm and he has told The Irish Examiner of the inordinate amount of time needed to fill the role properly:

"As many intercounty managers have pointed out recently, only those involved at this level are aware of the sheer level of time commitment involved. It’s a professional commitment in all but name, and it amounts to a second full-time job for any manager who has ambitions not just to participate, but to succeed at the highest level.

"As everybody knows, the position of Cork senior hurling manager is a voluntary one. Certainly, financial considerations played no part in my accepting the position originally, nor in declining the offer of a further term recently - I simply could not and would not in any way commit to a further term unless I could give the position 100% in terms of the time and focus it deserves.

"I’m self-employed and I travel with my work, which thankfully is very busy at the moment. This impacts on the time available for intercounty duties."