Cooney, Keegan, Barron and Moran pick up Player of the Month Awards 26 September 2017





From left Conor Cooney, Lee Keegan, Jamie Barron and Andy Moran. From left Conor Cooney, Lee Keegan, Jamie Barron and Andy Moran.

The first GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners under the new sponsorship of PwC were presented with their trophies at a ceremony at PwC’s head offices in Dublin. The July winners were Galway’s Conor Cooney and Mayo’s Lee Keegan while for August it was Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Mayo’s Andy Moran who were honoured.

Conor Cooney was instrumental in Galway’s Leinster Hurling Final win against Wexford at the start of July. The St. Thomas’s clubman scored eight points in a man-of-the-match display.

July was a busy month for Lee Keegan as Mayo had hard fought wins against Derry, Clare and Cork in the All-Ireland football qualifiers. He was then named man-of-the-match in their quarter final drawn encounter with Roscommon. The wing-back scored 1-03 on the day.

Jamie Barron scored 2-01 in an all-action display as Waterford defeated Cork in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final. The Fourmilewater clubman picked up August’s hurling award.

August’s football award went to Andy Moran. Moran was on fire in Mayo’s All-Ireland semi-final drawn encounter with Kerry notching up 1-05. He scored 1-01 in the replay win a week later.

Cooney, Moran and Barron were at PwC’s offices for today’s event where they were joined by GAA Director-General, Paraic Duffy, GPA Chief Executive, Dermot Earley, PwC’s Managing Partner Feargal O’Rourke and PwC Tax Partner, Marie Coady. Work commitments meant Lee Keegan was unable to attend.