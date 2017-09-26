Fitzmaurice staying

26 September 2017

Eamonn Fitzmaurice will stay on as Kerry senior football manager for one more year.

The Finuge clubman has a year left on his current two-year contract and the indications are that he is going to see it out as he is reported to have met up with a number of players in Killarney on Sunday, with an official announcement expected this week.

Twenty-eighteen will be Fitzmaurice’s sixth season at the Kingdom helm and the high point of his tenure so far arrived in 2014 when Kerry won the Sam Maguire Cup for a record 37th time.

But the manager came in for a lot of criticism this year following his side’s abject All-Ireland semi-final replay display against Mayo – the first time a Fitzmaurice-managed team was beaten in the championship by opposition other than Dublin.

Former senior, U21 and minor boss Jack O'Connor could possibly have provided Kingdom chiefs with a viable alternative option but he is not in the running as he has committed himself to the U20s this year.




