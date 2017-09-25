Dublin ladies get fantastic Malahide reception 25 September 2017





at the reception in Malahide ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Nicole Owens, Sinead Aherne and Niamh McEvoy from St.Sylvester's arrive with the Brendan Martin Cupat the reception in Malahide ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry

A big crowd turned up in Malahide tonight to give a fantastic reception to the All-Ireland winning Dublin ladies team.

Having claimed the Brendan Martin Cup with an impressive victory over Mayo at Croke Park on Sunday, the team were welcomed by a crowd that included hundreds of young supporters.



MC Derek Roche spoke with a number of the players much to the delight of the crowd.



The crowd at the Dublin ladies homecoming in Malahide