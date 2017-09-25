Dublin ladies get fantastic Malahide reception

25 September 2017

Nicole Owens, Sinead Aherne and Niamh McEvoy from St.Sylvester's arrive with the Brendan Martin Cup
at the reception in Malahide ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry

A big crowd turned up in Malahide tonight to give a fantastic reception to the All-Ireland winning Dublin ladies team.

Having claimed the Brendan Martin Cup with an impressive victory over Mayo at Croke Park on Sunday, the team were welcomed by a crowd that included hundreds of young supporters.

MC Derek Roche spoke with a number of the players much to the delight of the crowd.


The crowd at the Dublin ladies homecoming in Malahide




Most Read Stories

Dublin SHC: Connolly sees red for Vin's as Con nets again for Cuala

Cork hurling's lovely gesture to Keady family

Cooper won't pay tax on testimonial dinner takings

GAA tweets of the week

Pics: Dublin and Mayo ladies visit Temple Street Hospital

HS ladies football team of the week


Android app on Google Play