Harbinson handed Antrim football reins 25 September 2017





Lenny Harbinson celebrates the All-Ireland victory with St Gall's Lenny Harbinson celebrates the All-Ireland victory with St Gall's

Antrim have appointed Lenny Harbinson as their new senior football manager on a three year term.



The St Gall's man is a former county player and also managed his home club to All-Ireland club SFC honours in 2010.

His appointment was ratified by the county board tonight.



"Lenny is a manager of the highest calibre and we are looking forward to the new season," said Antrim Chairman Collie Donnelly in a statement. "We are also very grateful to Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons, two very committed Antrim men, for their work with the team over the last three years. Thanks to them, a number of excellent young players is coming through and we believe there is real potential for the future.”