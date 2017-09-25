Harbinson handed Antrim football reins

25 September 2017

Lenny Harbinson celebrates the All-Ireland victory with St Gall's

Antrim have appointed Lenny Harbinson as their new senior football manager on a three year term.

The St Gall's man is a former county player and also managed his home club to All-Ireland club SFC honours in 2010.

His appointment was ratified by the county board tonight.

"Lenny is a manager of the highest calibre and we are looking forward to the new season," said Antrim Chairman Collie Donnelly in a statement. "We are also very grateful to Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons, two very committed Antrim men, for their work with the team over the last three years. Thanks to them, a number of excellent young players is coming through and we believe there is real potential for the future.” 




Most Read Stories

Dublin SHC: Connolly sees red for Vin's as Con nets again for Cuala

Cork hurling's lovely gesture to Keady family

Cooper won't pay tax on testimonial dinner takings

GAA tweets of the week

Pics: Dublin and Mayo ladies visit Temple Street Hospital

HS ladies football team of the week


Android app on Google Play