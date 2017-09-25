Dublin SHC: Connolly sees red for Vin's as Con nets again for Cuala 25 September 2017





Diarmuid Connolly in action for St. Vincent's hurlers.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Diarmuid Connolly in action for St. Vincent's hurlers.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Fresh from their All-Ireland winning exploits six days earlier, Dublin football stars Diarmuid Connolly and Con O'Callaghan were back in action for the St. Vincent's and Cuala senior hurlers on Saturday.

Connolly started at midfield for Vins in their Dublin SHC third round clash with Kilmacud Crokes at Parnell Park, but was sent off on a second yellow card with 19 minutes remaining as the Marino men succumbed to a 2-13 to 0-23 defeat. However, they had already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Youtube credit: Official Dublin GAA

O'Callaghan, meanwhile, came off the bench to score All-Ireland club champions Cuala's second goal in a comfortable 3-23 to 1-12 victory over Crumlin at the same venue.

The Dublin SHC quarter-final pairings are as follows:

Cuala v St Brigid's

Lucan Sarsfields v Ballyboden St Enda's

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna

Craobh Chiarain v. St Vincent's

The ties will be played on the weekend of October 7/8.