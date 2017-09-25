Offaly SFC: old foes to meet in decider 25 September 2017





The Offaly SFC final on October 15 will be contested by old rivals Rhode and Clara following their respective semi-final wins over Gracefield and Ferbane in Tullamore yesterday.

Dowling Cup holders Rhode qualified for their sixth successive final when easing to to a 1-15 to 1-7 win over Gracefield, while Clara pipped last year's runners-up Ferbane 1-13 to 1-12.

Rhode had one foot in the decider when they led by 1-9 to 0-1 at half-time. Anton Sullivan netted early on before points from Niall McNamee (who posted 0-7 in total), Paul McPadden and Niall Darby embellished their lead. Gracefield had county midfielder Ruairi Allen sent off at the start of the second half, but still managed to get a goal back through Stephen Slattery.

In the first part of the double-header, former county star Scott Brady's injury-time goal from a free handed Clara a dramatic win.

An Aidan Keenaghan goal helped Padraig Egan's young Ferbane side to a 1-7 to 0-3 interval lead, but Clara scored 10 unanswered points after the restart to edge in front. Ferbane hit back with points from sub Cian Johnson and Colin Kenny, but were sucker-punched by Brady's late major.