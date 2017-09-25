Ladies final broke TG4 viewing records 25 September 2017



Yesterday's All-Ireland ladies football final between Dublin and Mayo not only broke the attendance record, but also the TG4 viewing record.

With an average 303,800 people tuning it, it was the highest figure since the Irish language station started broadcasting ladies football finals in 2001.

The audience peaked at 5.24pm when 409,700 people were tuned in to see Dublin capture the Brendan Martin Cup. The broadcast reached 563,000 viewers in total, accounting for 40 per cent of the viewing around the country.

The figures were up almost 70,000 on the previous high for the 2013 final between Cork and Monaghan.