Eamonn O'Hara wants his club's ball back! 25 September 2017





Eamonn O'Hara.

Eamonn O'Hara.

Nothing gets past Eamonn O'Hara...

The former All Star was a spectator in Markievicz Park last evening for the Sligo SFC quarter-final between St. Mary's and Coolaney/Mullinabreena when he noticed a ball belonging to his club Tourlestrane being used.

Cue a tweet appealing for it to be returned to its rightful owners.

His former county team-mate Mark Breheny, who played in St. Mary's 3-15 to 1-9 victory, later replied, saying the 'Tour' ball had been left with the gate man.