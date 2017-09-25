Carlow SFC: Eire Og and Rathvilly set for final fling 25 September 2017





Rathvilly and Carlow stalwart Brendan Murphy.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Rathvilly and Carlow stalwart Brendan Murphy.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eire Og and Rathvilly will contest this year's Carlow SFC final.

In yesterday's semi-finals at Netwatch Cullen Park, Eire Og ended Palatine's three-in-a-row bid with a 1-12 to 1-7 victory, while Rathvilly edged out Old Leighlin on a 0-12 to 0-10 scoreline.

Despite conceding an early Daniel Reid goal and having Murtagh Ware sent off on a straight red card in the 13th minute, Eire Og were on level terms with the champions, 0-6 to 1-3, at half-time before a Darragh O'Brien goal shortly after the restart put them on the road to victory.

County midfielder Brendan Murphy scored three points from play in a man of the match display for Rathvilly in the other last-four tie.