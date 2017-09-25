Tipperary SHC: Sars and Borris-Ileigh for final

25 September 2017

Tipperary teammates Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher will be on opposite sides when Thurles Sarsfields meet Borris-Ileigh in the county SHC final.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Four-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields will face Borris-Ileigh in next month's Tipperary SHC final following their respective victories over Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill and Drom-Inch.

In yesterday's semi-final double-header at Semple Stadium, Sars romped to a 0-27 to 0-18 win over Eire Og, while Borris-Ileigh reached their first final in 29 years by accounting for Drom-Inch on a 1-16 to 1-12 scoreline.

With 3,845 looking on, Pa Bourke scored 0-9 (0-7 from frees) for Sars who led by 0-18 to 0-9 at half-time. Aidan McCormack also chipped in with 0-5 for the winners, while Ronan O'Brien top-scored for Eire Og with 0-6.

In the other semi-final, Borris-Ileigh needed an injury-time goal from Dan McCormack to hold off Drom-Inch's late comeback. With Brendan Maher in excellent form from placed balls, Borris had led by seven points with eight minutes to go, but then conceded six unanswered points - including two from Seamus Callanan - as Drom-Inch reduced the deficit to the minimum.

However, Conor Kenny set up McCormack for a late insurance goal for the North Tipp champions.




Most Read Stories

Cooper won't pay tax on testimonial dinner takings

Cork hurling's lovely gesture to Keady family

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Mayo captain hopeful Cora will stay on

Cavan SHC final: Mullahoran run riot


Android app on Google Play