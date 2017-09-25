Tipperary SHC: Sars and Borris-Ileigh for final 25 September 2017





Tipperary teammates Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher will be on opposite sides when Thurles Sarsfields meet Borris-Ileigh in the county SHC final.

Four-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields will face Borris-Ileigh in next month's Tipperary SHC final following their respective victories over Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill and Drom-Inch.

In yesterday's semi-final double-header at Semple Stadium, Sars romped to a 0-27 to 0-18 win over Eire Og, while Borris-Ileigh reached their first final in 29 years by accounting for Drom-Inch on a 1-16 to 1-12 scoreline.

With 3,845 looking on, Pa Bourke scored 0-9 (0-7 from frees) for Sars who led by 0-18 to 0-9 at half-time. Aidan McCormack also chipped in with 0-5 for the winners, while Ronan O'Brien top-scored for Eire Og with 0-6.

In the other semi-final, Borris-Ileigh needed an injury-time goal from Dan McCormack to hold off Drom-Inch's late comeback. With Brendan Maher in excellent form from placed balls, Borris had led by seven points with eight minutes to go, but then conceded six unanswered points - including two from Seamus Callanan - as Drom-Inch reduced the deficit to the minimum.

However, Conor Kenny set up McCormack for a late insurance goal for the North Tipp champions.